Is Christian Homeschooling Breeding a New Kind of Domestic Terrorist?

On Saturday, April 27, as worshipers at Chabad of Poway were marking the conclusion of Passover, a gunman entered the synagogue and opened fire, killing Lori Gilbert Kaye and injuring two others, including Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. Soon after this heinous act of domestic terrorism, it emerged that the anti-Semitic shooter, John T. Earnest, was a member in good standing of Escondido Orthodox Presbyterian Church, where his father is an elder, and that he was homeschooled prior to high school. Just as the Poway synagogue incident is the latest in a string of shootings to occur in American places of worship, so too is Earnest the latest in a string of domestic terrorists to have been homeschooled as part of a fundamentalist evangelical upbringing.