Friday, May 10th, 2019

Is Christian Homeschooling Breeding a New Kind of Domestic Terrorist?

Author:     Christopher Stroop
Source:     Playboy
Publication Date:     May, 08, 2019
 Link: Is Christian Homeschooling Breeding a New Kind of Domestic Terrorist?
Stephan:   As a large portion of Christianity in the United States has transformed into christofascism, the cult's obsession with homeschooling has grown. Why?  Because like the Taliban or Isis, which they closely resemble, the christofascists understand that the indoctrination of children is how they create the next generation's soldiers. As a result I think we should be much more concerned about White supremacist christofascist terrorists than Muslims from the middle east. Consider this report.

Credit: illinoisfamily.org

On Saturday, April 27, as worshipers at Chabad of Poway were marking the conclusion of Passover, a gunman entered the synagogue and opened fire, killing Lori Gilbert Kaye and injuring two others, including Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. Soon after this heinous act of domestic terrorism, it emerged that the anti-Semitic shooter, John T. Earnest, was a member in good standing of Escondido Orthodox Presbyterian Church, where his father is an elder, and that he was homeschooled prior to high school. Just as the Poway synagogue incident is the latest in a string of shootings to occur in American places of worship, so too is Earnest the latest in a string of domestic terrorists to have been homeschooled as part of a fundamentalist evangelical upbringing.

Two high-profile examples from 2018 include the Austin bomber and the Tennessee Waffle House shooter, both of whom targeted African-Americans. Researchers with Homeschoolers Anonymous, which has ceased to produce new work […]

