Russia Did Change the 2016 Election Outcome

Stephan: It is amazing that with all the evidence now in the record people still question the role of the Russian state in the 2016 American election. Here is a good assessment of the situation as it stands today.

It is time to stop the refrain that Russian interference did not change the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. It did. That is not conjecture- it’s math. The Mueller Report is quite explicit that there was a substantial effort by Russian agents to influence the election. Generically they wanted to undermine American confidence in our institutions. As Trump became a viable candidate, increasingly they aided his campaign while injuring that of Hillary Clinton. Through hacking of the DNC emails and targeted advertisements the Russian trolls, certainly at the behest of Vladimir Putin, had direct influence on the election.

How do we know those events changed the outcome? It is in the numbers; and not those of prognosticators and pollsters. It is in the actual count of the votes. Already known is that Clinton won the national popular vote by a substantial margin (2,868,686). Therefore, the critical issue was the Electoral College and three states, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. The difference was decided […]