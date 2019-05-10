Russia Did Change the 2016 Election Outcome

It is time to stop the refrain that Russian interference did not change the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. It did. That is not conjecture- it’s math. The Mueller Report is quite explicit that there was a substantial effort by Russian agents to influence the election. Generically they wanted to undermine American confidence in our institutions. As Trump became a viable candidate, increasingly they aided his campaign while injuring that of Hillary Clinton. Through hacking of the DNC emails and targeted advertisements the Russian trolls, certainly at the behest of Vladimir Putin, had direct influence on the election.
How do we know those events changed the outcome? It is in the numbers; and not those of prognosticators and pollsters. It is in the actual count of the votes. Already known is that Clinton won the national popular vote by a substantial margin (2,868,686). Therefore, the critical issue was the Electoral College and three states, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. The difference was decided […]
Stephen- I respect your work and research in the paranormal domain, but on this issue you are, while certainly expressing the majority opinion, totally off the mark. Your mind has been propagandized. Please reconsider your opinion with an open yet skeptical mind. Gabor Mate gets it right in my opinion: https://youtu.be/uR07OtEhKPE
Bob —
I have climbed into this issue about as deeply as one can without active above top secret clearances, and there is absolutely no question in my mind that the Russians (and others but the Russians were the largest and most sophisticated) planned and executed a very aggressive and sophisticated program to manipulate the 2016 election outcome to favor Trump, and that he and people around him were aware and complicit in this. Gabor Maté is a recognized and respected authority on addiction and stress, but no authority at all on digital warfare. — Stephan