A retired Air Force auditor — we’ll call him Andy — tells a story about a thing that happened at Ogden Air Force Base, Utah. Sometime in early 2001, something went wrong with a base inventory order. Andy thinks it was a simple data-entry error. “Someone ordered five of something,” he says, “and it came out as an order for 999,000.” He laughs. “It was probably just something the machine defaulted to. Type in an order for a part the wrong way, and it comes out all frickin’ nines in every field.” Nobody actually delivered a monster load of parts. But the faulty transaction — the paper trail for a phantom inventory adjustment never made — started moving through the Air Force’s maze of internal accounting systems anyway. A junior-level logistics officer caught it before it went out of house. Andy remembers the incident because, as a souvenir, he kept the June 28th, 2001, email that circulated about it in the Air Force accounting world, […]
Wednesday, May 8th, 2019
The Pentagon’s Bottomless Money Pit
Author: MATT TAIBBI
Source: Rollingstone
Publication Date: MARCH 17, 2019 8:00PM
Link: The Pentagon’s Bottomless Money Pit
Stephan: Here is yet another take on the military-industrial complex. That giant sucking sound you hear is your tax dollars being sucked into the maw of this most rapacious sector of the American economy. No wonder there is no money to create social wellbeing in the United States; it is all going to war, death, and destruction.
