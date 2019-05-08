Decade in the Red: Trump Tax Figures Show Over $1 Billion in Business Losses

Stephan: When you think about Trump's trade policies and what they are doing to the Trump supporters who are farmers, or manufacturers, you might keep this very interesting and revealing report in mind. It is obvious Trump is a disaster as a businessman. His only success is as a grifter. And yet his supporters are undeterred, which tells you that the problem in the United States is not that the president and most of the people around him are rich crooks and grifters but that about 40% of average Americans are too angry, too racist, too dumb, to see or worse care about the truth concerning the man for whom they have voted.

By the time his master-of-the-universe memoir “Trump: The Art of the Deal” hit bookstores in 1987, Donald J. Trump was already in deep financial distress, losing tens of millions of dollars on troubled business deals, according to previously unrevealed figures from his federal income tax returns.

Mr. Trump was propelled to the presidency, in part, by a self-spun narrative of business success and of setbacks triumphantly overcome. He has attributed his first run of reversals and bankruptcies to the recession that took hold in 1990. But 10 years of tax information obtained by The New York Times paints a different, and far bleaker, picture of his deal-making abilities and financial condition.

The data — printouts from Mr. Trump’s official Internal Revenue Service tax transcripts, with the figures from his federal tax form, the 1040, for the years 1985 to 1994 — represents the fullest and most detailed look to date at the president’s taxes, information he has kept from public view. Though the information does not cover the tax years at the center of an escalating […]