Friday, November 9th, 2018

Vitamin D vs. Flu Shots

Stephan:   Here is some more interesting health research you should consider, and discuss with your physician.

Flu season is upon us again. To prevent the flu, we’re told that the best remedy is to get a flu shot—a shot which is consistently ineffective, and, incredibly, still contains mercury in many cases. We at ANH-USA have been beating the drum about vitamin D and its well-documented anti-viral capabilities for years, and there is new evidence demonstrating vitamin D’s role in preventing respiratory infections. When faced with the choice of a cheap, safe, and effective natural immune defense against the flu, or an expensive, dangerous, and ineffective vaccine that makes drug companies billions of dollars—which will our crony health officials choose?

The study, which pooled data from 25 studies that included more than 10,000 participants, found that vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of respiratory infections (cold and flu) by 10 percent overall—and there are reasons to think this figure greatly understates the degree of protection. The protective effect of the sunshine vitamin was even more dramatic in those who were deficient. For the deficient, which about 40% of […]

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

