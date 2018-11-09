Trump’s acting attorney general was part of firm US accused of vast scam

Stephan: One thing you can always rely on Trump to do is to appoint a man who has some kind of scam and grift in his background. Grifters align themselves with grifters; they don't like to be around people who are honorable and ethical. So we seem to now have an unconstitutionally appointed acting attorney general who thinks judges should only be Christians, a man who could not be less neutral and who has already taken public positions in support of Trump, a man who was appointed specifically to keep the Trump family's crimes hidden. Trump's contempt for democracy could not be more evident.

Donald Trump’s new acting attorney general was part of a company accused by the US government of running a multimillion-dollar scam.

Matthew Whitaker was paid to sit on the advisory board of World Patent Marketing, which was ordered in May this year to pay a $26m settlement following legal action by federal authorities, which said it tricked aspiring inventors.

Whitaker was appointed acting attorney general on Wednesday afternoon after the attorney general, Jeff Sessions, was fired by Trump.

Court filings in the case against World Patent Marketing show that Whitaker received regular payments of $1,875 from the Florida-based company, and sent a threatening email to a victim of the alleged scam.

Whitaker publicly vouched for the company, claiming in a December 2014 statement that they “go beyond making statements about doing business ‘ethically’ and translate those words into action”.