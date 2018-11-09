Index Ranks U.S. Cities Based on Climate Risk and Readiness

Stephan: A first data point on which cities are going to get through the great disruption caused by climate change and which will not. I am going to follow this and watch how the trend develops. Getting a city or town to prepare for climate change is going to require citizen pressure. It's up to you.

Measured by geography, economy and cultural norms, Killeen, Texas, and Ann Arbor, Mich., are about as different as two cities can be.

They’re also opposites when it comes to balancing climate risk and climate readiness, according to a new University of Notre Dame index ranking 270 U.S. cities on more than 40 climate metrics.

About 150 miles south of Dallas and home to the Army’s sprawling Fort Hood, Killeen has the nation’s highest overall risk from climate change, measured by exposure to flood, drought, extreme temperatures and sea-level rise. It also has one of the nation’s lowest overall readiness scores for such events.

Ann Arbor, a Midwestern research and technology hub whose economy is tightly bound to the University of Michigan, is the inverse. It has the second-lowest overall climate risk in the United States and is among the nation’s most prepared cities, according to the new index developed by the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative, or ND-GAIN.

That does not mean Killeen is destined to suffer from heat, drought […]