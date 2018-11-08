Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, November 8th, 2018

The seafloor is dissolving, thanks to human activity

Stephan:   The animals, the atmosphere, the forests, the oceans, and now the seafloor itself. We are destroying the balance of the Earth's matrix of life and, in the just-completed elections, I heard hardly a word about any of this. We deserve what is going to happen.

A new study has found that human activity is dissolving the seafloor.
Credit: tomisl.z/Depositphotos

Excess carbon dioxide isn’t just building up in the atmosphere – the oceans are holding onto more of the stuff too, fizzing them up like soda. As the seas get warmer and more acidic, all kinds of havoc is wrought, and now a new study has identified yet another symptom. Researchers at Princeton and McGill Universities have found that the seafloor is beginning to dissolve as a result of human activity.

According to the Smithsonian’s Ocean Portal organization, about 525 billion tons of CO2 has been absorbed by the world’s oceans since the beginning of the industrial era, making seawater up to 30 percent more acidic than it was 200 years ago. That makes it the fastest known change in ocean chemistry in 50 million years or so, and the effects have already been devastating.

Ocean acidification is contributing to coral bleaching, upsetting predator/prey relationships, messing with the 

  1. Eveline Horelle Dailey on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    We are bent in destroying all that made this a habitable planet. Our grotesque ignorance is endless. I do not believe if I have grand children that they will experience the pleasures once available. The sadness is that they will take it all for granted because their intelligence is being suppressed.
    All I feel I can do is talk and show yonthe few willing to hear me.

    Does one person at a time will stand a chance to make a difference?