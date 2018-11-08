The seafloor is dissolving, thanks to human activity

Stephan: The animals, the atmosphere, the forests, the oceans, and now the seafloor itself. We are destroying the balance of the Earth's matrix of life and, in the just-completed elections, I heard hardly a word about any of this. We deserve what is going to happen. Citation: http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/10/23/1804250115

Excess carbon dioxide isn’t just building up in the atmosphere – the oceans are holding onto more of the stuff too, fizzing them up like soda. As the seas get warmer and more acidic, all kinds of havoc is wrought, and now a new study has identified yet another symptom. Researchers at Princeton and McGill Universities have found that the seafloor is beginning to dissolve as a result of human activity.