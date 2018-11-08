New discovery throws light on mystery of pyramids’ construction

Stephan: There is the most egregious nonsense written about Egypt's Great Pyramid. As recently as yesterday I was asked if I thought Atlanteans had built it by levitating the blocks, 10,573 years ago? Sorry no. We know the name of the architect who built it, we even know where his grave is, and this is the latest research on how it was built. It is not a new idea, but new supportive archaeological discoveries, as this report describes, lend credence to the idea.

The mystery of how, exactly, the pyramids were built may have come a step closer to being unravelled after a team of archaeologists made a chance discovery in an ancient Egyptian quarry.

Scientists researching ancient inscriptions happened upon a ramp with stairways and a series of what they believe to be postholes, which suggest that the job of hauling into place the huge blocks of stone used to build the monuments may have been completed more quickly than previously thought.

While the theory that the ancient Egyptians used ramps to move the stones has already been put forward, the structure found by the Anglo-French team, which dated from about the period that the Great Pyramid of Giza was built, is significantly steeper than was previously supposed possible.

They believe […]