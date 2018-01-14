In 2017, climate change vanished from a ridiculous number of government websites

The Trump Republican administration seems to embody all the negative attributes of which humans are capable. Lust, greed, murder, lying, corruption, theft, I don’t think Donald Trump and his zombies miss any negative. But it is their conscious and deliberate denial of climate change more than anything else that puts humanity as a species at risk. Here’s the proof.

Moments after President Donald Trump took the oath of office last January, nearly all references to climate change disappeared from the White House official website. A page detailing former President Barack Obama’s plans to build a clean energy economy, address climate change, and protect the environment became a broken link (archived here). Instead, “An America First Energy Plan” appeared, which touted Trump’s commitment to eliminating “harmful and unnecessary policies,” such as the Climate Action Plan that proposed a reduction in carbon emissions. Now, the web address leads to a collection of energy and environment fact sheets, White House news, and remarks by the president.

Whenever a new administration takes charge, government websites are often revised. But during the Trump administration’s first year in office, a striking number of references to science, climate, energy, and the environment have all but disappeared from various governmental websites.

Individually, the changes might not seem like much. Indeed, spokespersons from several agencies noted that revisions are part of routine website updates. When asked about the removal of “Change” from an NIH page that once was titled “Climate Change and Human Health,” an NIH spokesperson described it as “a minor change to …

  1. sam
    Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 5:25 am

    The damage caused by the cold this winter will keep Trump busy for the rest of his term in office.

  2. nexus5th
    Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 5:33 am

    …but at least the economy is going well!

