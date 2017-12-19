2016’s Record Heat Not Possible Without Global Warming, Study Says

Author:     NICHOLAS KUSNETZ
Source:     Inside Climate News
Publication Date:     DEC 13, 2017
 Link: https://insideclimatenews.org/news/13122017/extreme-weather-heat-harvey-climate-change-attribution-american-meteorological-society

I have been telling you for years now that the two constants of climate change are that the timeline is collapsing, everything is happening sooner than originally predicted; and the changes are going to be worse and more disruptive than originally projected. And that is exactly what is happening. I don’t think people have any idea what is coming, or how bad it is going to be. Or how criminally negligent the Trump administration is in supporting the continuation of carbon energy.

“These are not just new odds. These are new weather extremes that are made possible by a new climate,” said Jeff Rosenfeld, editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.
Credit: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP

The devastating heat wave that hit Asia in 2016 and the unprecedented warmth of ocean waters off of Alaska that year had something in common: neither would have been possible without the excess carbon dioxide that humans have pumped into the atmosphere over the past century, according to new research.

That year was the warmest on record globally, and that extreme also would have been impossible without climate change, the report said.

The findings marked an ominous first for the American Meteorological Society’s annual report on the role of climate change in extreme weather events, which was released Wednesday. While five previous editions included research showing that climate change made dozens of heat waves, droughts and storms more likely or more severe, none had determined that the events could not have occurred under “natural” conditions.

“The conversation needs to change,” Jeff Rosenfeld, editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, said at a press conference Wednesday. “These are not just new odds. These …

Link to Full Article:  2016's Record Heat Not Possible Without Global Warming, Study Says

