The 100-year capitalist experiment that keeps Appalachia poor, sick, and stuck on coal

Author:     Gwynn Guilford
Source:     Quartz
Publication Date:     December 30, 2017
 Link: https://qz.com/1167671/the-100-year-capitalist-experiment-that-keeps-appalachia-poor-sick-and-stuck-on-coal/"

The United States is a very sick country, a sickness based on the fact that American society has only one social priority, profit. Nowhere is the evil experiment of this profit first capitalism more apparent than in Appalachia.

Here is one of the best assessments of this cancer capitalism that I have read.

Nick Mullins didn’t plan on working in the mines. But the industry was nearly impossible to escape.
Credit: Roger May for Quartz

The first time Nick Mullins entered Deep Mine 26, a coal mine in southwestern Virginia, the irony hit him hard. Once, his ancestors had owned the coal-seamed cavern that he was now descending into, his trainee miner hard-hat secure.

His people had settled the Clintwood and George’s Fork area, along the Appalachian edge of southern Virginia, in the early 17th century. Around the turn of the 1900s, smooth-talking land agents from back east swept through the area, coaxing mountain people into selling the rights to the ground beneath them for cheap. One of Mullins’ ancestors received 12 rifles and 13 hogs—one apiece for each of his children, plus a hog for himself—in exchange for the rights to land that has since produced billions of dollars worth of coal.

“I probably ended up mining a lot of that coal,” says Mullins, a broad-shouldered, bearded 38-year-old with an easy smile.

There were other ironies to savor too. Mullins was a fifth-generation coal miner. But growing up in the 1990s, his father and uncles—all of them miners—begged him not to get …

Link to Full Article:  The 100-year capitalist experiment that keeps Appalachia poor, sick, and stuck on coal

