These 10 rivers likely the source of millions of tons of ocean plastic

New study finds that rivers deliver up to 4 million metric tons of plastic debris to the sea every year, with up to 95% coming from just 10 of them.
We are drowning the sea in plastic. The numbers are staggering and predictions dire: We dump the equivalent of a garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute, plastic that has a life expectancy of thousands of years in the ocean. Some 700 species of marine wildlife are estimated to have ingested plastic; plastic will be found in 99 percent of seabirds by 2050. The encyclopedia of horrors centered around ocean plastic is epic.
Questions about the source and amounts of ocean plastic have been vexing conservationists for years, and maybe even more so is the question of how to stem the prodigious flow. But now a new study may offer some clues.
The researchers found that just 10 rivers may be responsible for dumping almost four million metric tons of plastic into the ocean every year. And thus, targeting those rivers could have a dramatic impact on reducing marine pollution.
The research – conducted by scientists from the …