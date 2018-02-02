1 Neo-Nazi Group. 5 Murders In 8 Months.

Once again the data makes it clear that you are much more at risk for violence committed  by White Supremacist Christofascists than you are by Muslim jihadists. It should also be noted that these thugs are much more active now because they think Donald Trump has their back.

An 18-year-old in Florida allegedly shoots and kills two of his roommates. A 21-year-old, also in Florida, plots to bomb synagogues and a nuclear power plant. A 17-year-old in Virginia allegedly shoots and kills his girlfriend’s parents. And a 20-year-old in California allegedly stabs a gay Jewish college student 20 times, burying him in a shallow grave.

All of these young white men had connections to the Atomwaffen Division, a well-armed neo-Nazi group enamored with Charles Manson and Adolf Hitler whose members harbor grand and demented delusions of fighting a “race war” and overthrowing the U.S. government.
Their alleged crimes all occurred in just the last eight months, most recently in January, adding to fears that an emboldened American white supremacist movement is growing more violent by the day. White supremacists, after all, murdered twice as many people in 2017 as they did the year beforeaccording to the Anti-Defamation League.
But while the Atomwaffen Division — which translates from the German as the “Atomic Weapons Division” — represents perhaps the most extreme faction of organized fascism in the U.S., these five recent murders thus far don’t appear to have been coordinated. Nor does it appear that they
  1. Paul H. Smith
    Friday, February 2, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Stephan I am as always bemused by your continued willful slander of a broadly-based religious group. You seem to gleefully apply your “Christofascist” term to any radical group that happens to be largely white and right-wing whether or not it has any religious inclination simply because, you apparently believe that being white and radically right must be philosophically Christian as well. Were you to apply a prejudicial term such as this so chronically to any other religious culture you would be stripped of you social justice warrior credentials. The fact is, religiously Nazis tend to exhibit more of an affinity to a twisted version of new-agey mythology than they do to Christianity. Why don’t you call them paganofascists instead? There’s as much (or more) legitimacy to that term.

