1.8 Billion Tons More Greenhouse Gases Will Be Released, Thanks to Trump

Author:     Karen Charman
Source:     EcoWatch/Truthout
Publication Date:     1 October 2020
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/trump-climate-crisis-greenhouse-gas-2647880004.html"

Because the Republican Party and the Trump administration are submissive to corporate carbon energy interests upon who they depend for funding, the United States is not only not a world leader in mitigating climate change, we are saboteurs of such efforts, as this report describes. Every American should feel ashamed, I certainly do, and wonder what I will tell my 8-year-old grandson when he is older and asks, “How did the people of America let this happen?”

A September 17, 2020 report by the Rhodium Group calculates that 1.8 billion tons more greenhouse gases will be released over the next 15 years as a result of climate change rollbacks the Trump administration has achieved so far. Pete Linforth / Pixabay / CC0

When President Donald Trump visited California on September 14 and dismissed the state Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot’s plea to recognize the role of climate change in the midst of the Golden State’s worst and most dangerous recorded fire season to date, he gaslighted the tens of millions of West Coast residents suffering through the ordeal.

While Trump declared that the weather will just “start getting cooler” and that science is irrelevant to the wildfires, millions were struggling to breathe through the toxic smoke that gave Portland the week-long distinction of having the most hazardous air on the planet, with pollution levels in Seattle and San Francisco close behind. Whole towns in California and Oregon have been destroyed by the wildfires.

A growing body of scientific evidence over the last several decades confirms that as atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases rise, so too will frequent, intense and increasingly deadly weather …

