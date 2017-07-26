Youth pastor charged in teen’s dismemberment slaying wants his guns back while he awaits trial

Author:     TRAVIS GETTYS
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     25 JUL 2017 AT 11:19 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/07/youth-pastor-charged-in-teens-dismemberment-slaying-wants-his-guns-back-while-he-awaits-trial/"

Here we have yet another report from the world of Christofascism. Because few national media outlets even cover these events most Americans have no idea just how sick this world is. It is the American equivalent of the Taliban and it is a major political force in the U.S. even though stories like this are virtually daily occurrences.  I chose this one because it reveals the linkage of sexual dysfunction, “christian cult,” religion, and guns. This combo is a major trend in the United States.

Christofascist Pastor Ronnie Hyde

Ronnie Hyde pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child pornography charges in March related to the 1994 slaying of 16-year-old Fred Laster, whose dismembered body was found in a Dumpster.

Laster’s decapitated torso was found behind a trash bin near Lake City, but the remains went unidentified until a DNA test in 2015 matched the slain teen to his twin sister.

Police said the 61-year-old Hyde befriended the runaway teen more than two decades ago as youth pastor at Strength for Living Church in Yulee, prosecutors said.

Investigators strongly suggested they suspect Hyde — who had been a counselor at Crosswater Community Church in Nocatee up to his arrest — is a suspect in other unsolved cases by plastering his face on eight billboards seeking information in the Jacksonville area.

New court documents show that prosecutors are also gathering evidence in two additional sex abuse …

