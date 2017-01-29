You’re more likely to be killed by your own clothes than by an immigrant terrorist

Author:     Zack Beauchamp
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Jan 28, 2017, 11:08am EST
Link: http://www.vox.com/2016/9/13/12901950/terrorism-immigrants-clothes"

Just how stupid and ill-informed is Trump. We’ll here is an assessment of relative risks. You better watch out for that shirt, it’s much more likely to kill you than a Muslim Refugee. Here’s the data.

Credit: Jeffrey Coolidge

On Friday evening, President Trump issued an executive order barring refugees from entering the country for 120 days — and Syrian refugees indefinitely. It also bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country. The justification, allegedly, is security: The order is titled “Protecting the Nation From Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals.”

But there’s precious little evidence that immigrants and refugees actually pose a serious terrorist risk to the United States. A recent report, from Cato Institute analyst Alex Nowrasteh, is one of the most sophisticated attempts to investigate this question. What it found was striking: The risk of terrorism from immigrants is astonishingly tiny.

Cato is a libertarian think tank that has a noticeably pro-migration stance. But Nowrasteh’s research is on really solid ground: He combed through data on terrorism and immigration from nine different sources, covering 1975 through 2015. He counted any attack on …

