Youngest Kids in Class More Likely to Get ADHD Dx

There has been considerable research showing that the youngest children in a class have life long issues, such that it is worth holding a child back from first grade for year rather than have them be the youngest child in the class. And now this research has just come out. If you know someone with a small child, or you have one yourself, considering this research could be helpful.

Younger children in a certain grade level were more likely to be diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) compared with older children, a population-based study of a Finnish cohort found.

There was a “relative age effect” for children ages 7 to 9 years even in the same grade, as children born in September to December (“younger children”) had a higher cumulative incidence of ADHD diagnosis versus children born from January to April (“older children”), reported Kapil Sayal, PhD, of the University of Nottingham in England, and colleagues.

This effect was seen regardless of sex, with younger boys and girls having a higher cumulative incidence of ADHD diagnosis than older boys and girls in the same grade, the authors wrote in Lancet Psychiatry.

They noted that prior research found that “relative age” (defined as a child’s age within their school year compared with the age of …

