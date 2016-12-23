Young adults living with their parents hits a 75-year high

Author:     Aimee Picchi
Source:     CBS News
Publication Date:     December 21, 2016, 2:25 PM
 Link: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/percentage-of-young-americans-living-with-their-parents-is-40-percent-a-75-year-high/"

If you are the parent of a millennial you may already be familiar with this trend, and it is a significant one. If you are not such a parent it may come as a surprise. As I read it, and as I see it in light of other recent research I have published, it looks like a major social realignment. In poor nations it is quite typical to have multiple generations living in the same house hold, and this is but one more sign that America is becoming such a nation.

Pity both parents and the American housing market: Millennials are moving back home with their folks — and they aren’t moving out.

Almost 40 percent of young adults lived with their parents, step-parents, grandparents and other relatives last year, or the highest point in 75 years, according to data from real estate analytics company Trulia. The only time in U.S. history when the share has been higher was in 1940, when the U.S. economy was regaining its footing from the Great Depression and the year prior to the country’s entry into World War II.

The number of millennials who fail to leave the nest has been climbing for the past 10 years, with the trend starting shortly before the Great Recession of 2008 but accelerating during the downturn and the recovery. The phenomenon is tied to a few factors, ranging from society shifts to economic headwinds. For one, Americans are …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Young adults living with their parents hits a 75-year high

Comments

  1. Tom Biel
    Friday, December 23, 2016 at 3:53 am

    Sometimes it makes sense for generations to pool their resources especially during economic hard times. The millennials can help care for the aging boomers. Grandparents can watch the grandchildren. This can be a positive thing.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com