X20 of America’s top political scientists gathered to discuss our democracy. They’re scared.

Author:     Sean Illing
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Oct 13, 2017, 9:00am EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/2017/10/13/16431502/america-democracy-decline-liberalism"

It seems that I am not the only researcher who is looking at the data instead of the political bloviation and concluding American democracy is in crisis. The truth is about 30 per cent of the country doesn’t really like the democracy the Founders created, despite their endless bleats about patriotism; you can see it in the NFL controversy, and the attempts to make this new strange “christian” cult the national religion.

You know my views, here is the assessment of 20 other scholars.

Credit: Dreamstime

Is American democracy in decline? Should we be worried?

On October 6, some of America’s top political scientists gathered at Yale University to answer these questions. And nearly everyone agreed: American democracy is eroding on multiple fronts — socially, culturally, and economically.

The scholars pointed to breakdowns in social cohesion (meaning citizens are more fragmented than ever), the rise of tribalism, the erosion of democratic norms such as a commitment to rule of law, and a loss of faith in the electoral and economic systems as clear signs of democratic erosion.

No one believed the end is nigh, or that it’s too late to solve America’s many problems. Scholars said that America’s institutions are where democracy has proven most resilient. So far at least, our system of checks and balances is working — the courts are checking the executive branch, the press remains free and vibrant, and Congress …

