The world’s largest car market just announced an imminent end to gas and diesel cars

Author:     David Roberts
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Sep 13, 2017, 3:02pm EDT
 Link: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2017/9/13/16293258/ev-revolution"

China is joining Holland, Germany, Norway, France, India, Sweden and other nations now committed to eliminating carbon powered vehicles from their roads as quickly as possible — most are aiming for 2040 or earlier.

Meanwhile in the United States the government is committed to restoring the coal industry, and shoring up the oil industry, and the big American car makers, except Tesla of course, are a day late and a dollar short. Here’s the best report I have seen on where it all stands.

 

 

Aoxin Ibis Chinese electric car.
Credit: Green Car Reports

On Saturday, a Chinese official told the audience at an auto forum in Tianjin that the government is working on a timetable to end “production and sales of traditional energy vehicles,” i.e., gasoline and diesel cars, according to accounts from the Xinhua News Agency. Regulators have begun the “relevant research,” and the policy will be implemented “in the near future.”

Details are somewhat sketchy, but it appears the government plans to shift away from the massive research and consumer subsidies of recent years to something like a cap-and-trade program for fuel economy and emissions, with automakers facing rising quotas but tradable credits providing some compliance flexibility.

It’s not a concrete policy yet; we’ll have to see how it’s implemented. But for a moment, look beyond the policy to the optics. This is the world’s largest car market — responsible for around …

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    The entire transportation system needs to be reinvented. Why are we still using combustion engines in planes, trains and automobiles after more than a century of “technological progress”? Something else is dirty besides just our engines.

