World’s first solar panel road opens in Normandy village

Author:     Kim Willsher
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 22 December 2016 09.08 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/dec/22/solar-panel-road-tourouvre-au-perche-normandy"

This article about the launching of a French solar road has one major problem: it is factually inaccurate. This stretch of road in Normany is not the first solar road in the world, as any regular SR reader knows (see SR archives). However, that is irrelevant to what I see as the important point and why I am running this piece.  What it shows me is that solar roadways, bikeways, and sidewalks are catching on in the developed world in many countries and parallel the rise in the number of EV vehicles.  By 2030, just 14 years from now, in Europe and Asia we will see a very different transportation infrastructure. The U.S., as things stand now, will be years behind.

A test phase will evaluate whether the solar panel road can provide enough energy to power street lighting.
Credit: Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA

France has opened what it claims to be the world’s first solar panel road, in a Normandy village.

A 1km (0.6-mile) route in the small village of Tourouvre-au-Perche covered with 2,800 sq m of electricity-generating panels, was inaugurated on Thursday by the ecology minister, Ségolène Royal.

It cost €5m (£4.2m) to construct and will be used by about 2,000 motorists a day during a two-year test period to establish if it can generate enough energy to power street lighting in the village of 3,400 residents.

In 2014, a solar-powered cycle path opened in Krommenie in the Netherlands and, despite teething problems, has generated 3,000kWh of energy – enough to power an average family home for a year. The cost of building the cycle path, however, could have paid …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  World’s first solar panel road opens in Normandy village

Comments

  1. Tom Biel
    Friday, December 23, 2016 at 3:58 am

    It will be interesting to see how well the road holds up to traffic and the maintenance costs. It’s a brilliant idea.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com