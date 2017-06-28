World’s biggest coal company closes 37 mines as solar prices plummet

Almost every day now I see papers, reports, and articles on how quickly the carbon energy era is ending.  Here is the latest from India and it is very dramatic. But as you read it keep in mind how antipodal it is to what the Trump administration is trying to do.

It is very disheartening to watch your country become ever more out of step with the trends that are shaping the world. What this is telling us is that we are abdicating our leadership role as a nation.

Credit: EcoWatch

The rapid growth in renewable energy continues to put a dent in the demand for coal.

Coal India, the world’s biggest coal mining company and producer of 82 percent of the country’s coal, announced the closure of 37 mines that are financially “unviable.”

The sites make up roughly nine percent of the total mines operated by Coal India. The company is expected save Rs 800 crore ($124 million) from the closures.

India’s energy market is undergoing a rapid transformation as it moves away from fossil fuels. Last month, the country cancelled plans to build nearly 14 gigawatts of coal-fired power stations.

Notably, solar has been cheaper than coal-based electricity in India for the past several months. According to Quartz:

