Women Murder Victims: Guns Used in a Majority of Homicides

Author:     MICHELE GORMAN
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     7/21/17 AT 3:39 PM
 http://www.newsweek.com/guns-more-half-female-homicides-cdc-640388

America’s gun psychosis exacts a severe price, 33,000 people a year, and there is an overwhelming gender bias affecting women. Here’s the story.

I think the evidence is clear: there are a very large number of people in the United States who are simply not emotionally competent to own a firearm. And they, of course, are exactly the people who want to own guns because having a gun makes them feel powerful.

A selection of Glock pistols for sale at the Pony Express Firearms shop in Parker, Colorado, on December 7, 2015. An analysis published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week found that guns are used in more than half of the murders of women.
Credit: Rick Wilking/Reuters

Guns are used in more than half of murders of women, and the highest frequency is among non-Hispanic black victims,  according to a new analysisby the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Domestic violence is a big factor: Firearms were used in nearly 54 percent of female homicides, and in 55 percent of those cases the perpetrator is someone with whom the victim has been intimately involved, the CDC found after reviewing homicide data from the National Violent Death Reporting System. Past studies have demonstrated that a woman’s risk of homicide increases greatly if her male abuser owns …

Link to Full Article:  Women Murder Victims: Guns Used in a Majority of Homicides

