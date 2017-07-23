Women Murder Victims: Guns Used in a Majority of Homicides

Guns are used in more than half of murders of women, and the highest frequency is among non-Hispanic black victims, according to a new analysisby the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Domestic violence is a big factor: Firearms were used in nearly 54 percent of female homicides, and in 55 percent of those cases the perpetrator is someone with whom the victim has been intimately involved, the CDC found after reviewing homicide data from the National Violent Death Reporting System. Past studies have demonstrated that a woman’s risk of homicide increases greatly if her male abuser owns …