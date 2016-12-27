Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Censors All Climate Change Info

Republican governor Scott Walker is a self-promoting amoral  ideologue in my opinion. He is also the elected governor of the State of Wisconsin; the people of Wisconsin chose this man to lead them, not once but twice. That’s the important point. The world is filled with creeps, why was a man like this chosen to lead a formerly socially progressive state. If we don’t ask the right questions we can’t get the right answers.

Credit: State of Wisconsin

Climate change censors driven by science denial and obeisance to polluters these days at the GOP-managed, Scott Walker-redefined “chamber of commerce mentality” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are at it again.

Not content with having already stripped content and links from an agency webpage about climate change – – deletions I documented some years ago and which I have frequently referenced – – the ideologues intent on scrubbing science off these pages and sowing doubt and confusion about the consensus view of experts worldwide about climate change have edited, deleted and otherwise compressed information in order to whitewash long-standing concepts and facts off a climate change page about the Great Lakes – – the same way, I will add, that Walker edited and watered-down the Wisconsin Idea, which has for decades had been the University system’s historic mission statement.

It’s a continuation of Walker’s

