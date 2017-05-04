Wind and Solar Are Crushing Fossil Fuels

Author:     Tom Randall
Source:     Bloomberg
Publication Date:     April 6, 2016, 2:00 AM PDT
 Link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-04-06/wind-and-solar-are-crushing-fossil-fuels"

More good news about the transition out of carbon energy. Even with Trump in the White House, and his zombies heading agencies, citizen action is moving the country into a new world.

Cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind turbines which are part of the 155 turbine Smoky Hill Wind Farm near Vesper, Kan.
Credit: Charlie Riedel/AP

Wind and solar have grown seemingly unstoppable.

While two years of crashing prices for oil, natural gas, and coal triggered dramatic downsizing in those industries, renewables have been thriving. Clean energy investment broke new records in 2015 and is now seeing twice as much global funding as fossil fuels.

One reason is that renewable energy is becoming ever cheaper to produce. Recent solar and wind auctions in Mexico and Morocco ended with winning bids from companies that promised to produce electricity at the cheapest rate, from any source, anywhere in the world, said Michael Liebreich, chairman of the advisory board for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

“We’re in a low-cost-of-oil environment for the foreseeable future,” Liebreich said during his keynote address at …

Link to Full Article:  Wind and Solar Are Crushing Fossil Fuels

