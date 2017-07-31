Why Are Americans So Afraid?

If you have travelled abroad to Europe, or Asia you have probably noticed the difference in the fear level in those countries compared to the United States. Whenever I travel I am struck by how fearful Americans are compared to much of the rest of the world.  Our media, particularly Fox News and the other Christofascist outlets, use fear to get ratings. Our government uses fear to justify how it spends money, the hysteria ginned up about Muslims being example number one. In fact you are more likely to be killed by your shirt or a White Christofascist than  a Muslim. Those are fake fear stimulators. In addition we have a real crisis of gun murders — 33,000 people a year — and an increasingly militaristic police structure which seems increasingly threatening.

The truth is crime is way down in most places, and there is no Muslim “problem.” This report presents some actual facts.

In December 2016, at a rally in North Carolina, a 12-year-old girl looked at then candidate Donald Trump, “I’m scared,” she said. “What are you going to do to protect this country?”

“You know what, darling?” Trump replied. “You’re not going to be scared anymore. They’re going to be scared.”

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump played off the rising fear of the American public. His “us vs. them” rhetoric eroded people’s trust in facts, numbers, nuance, government and the news media and augmented the already fragile line of truth. Despite all negatives one can say about Trump, this tactic was clearly successful. He was right to know Americans were afraid and that they would vote accordingly.

But there is a remarkable dissonance between what seems to be and what is. According to Harvard professor, Steven Pinker, “Violence has been in decline over long stretches of time and we …

