White supremacists turn to Norse mythology because they’re too racist to follow teachings of ‘mongrel’ Jesus

There is a clear movement in the United States for race war. We are obsessed with Muslims terrorists, when the real terrorists in America about whom we should be concerned are White supremacists. Up until now White jihadists have been closely aligned with fundamentalist “christian” cultists. But the thing about extremists is that they are always in search of a purer form of extremism, as this report describes.

Neo-Nazis and other white supremacists are turning to Norse mythology as the only pure religion for white people.

Modern-day Odinists, who worship ancient Norse gods like Thor and Odin, believe the “mongrelized” teachings of the Jesus — a Jew — are too passive and weak, reported Reveal.

“Turning the other cheek and it’s all going to be OK, that isn’t the answer a lot of people who are turning to Odinism are looking for,” said Daniel Burnside, a white supremacist and Odinist from Potter County, Pennsylvania. “They’re looking for the idea of, do you want to be the nail, or do you want to be the hammer?”

Odinists typically wear pendants of Thor’s hammer, and the pagan religion’s focus on revenge and action appeals to anxious racists who believe they’re fighting against white genocide.

“We have to be prepared to fight,” said Brandon Lashbrook, an Odinist and neo-Nazi from Centralia, …

  1. Gus diZerega
    Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Sadly the author knows little about Pagan religion, here or elsewhere.

    There are some Odinists who are as described. But there are many who are not, but who find spiritual meaning in Norse spirituality. This wikipedia article seems pretty reasonable: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heathenry_(new_religious_movement)

    Also, an organization focusing on religious tolerance has some good information.
    http://www.religioustolerance.org/asatru.htm

