White House ices out CNN

Author:     Hadas Gold
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     01/31/17 06:16 PM EST
In the Fascist playbook getting power over fact based media is a required early step. I find it fascinating there isn’t more discussion about our submergence into Fascism. But I think the real story is: A large percentage of the  American population is  crazed with fear, and likes the racist, nativist, authority of Fascism.

The White House has refused to send its spokespeople or surrogates onto CNN shows, effectively freezing out the network from on-air administration voices.

“We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda,” said a White House official, acknowledging that CNN is not such a place, but adding that the ban is not permanent.

A CNN reporter, speaking on background, was more blunt: The White House is trying to punish the network and force down its ratings.

“They’re trying to cull CNN from the herd,” the reporter said.

Administration officials are still answering questions from CNN reporters. But administration officials including White House press secretary Sean Spicer and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway haven’t appeared on the network’s programming in recent weeks.

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Government should be open to all media scrutiny. That said, CNN is a disgrace for a news organization..so not much is lost here in practical terms. But the larger point is duly noted.

  2. namewon
    Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I won’t miss these dodgers on TV news shows. They’re never going to answer a straight question anyway, I don’t know why reporters bother having them on, it’s a waste of good news time.

  3. shovland
    Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 8:44 am

    American Fascism didn’t start on 1/20/17. It goes back to before WWII, when some famous Americans were openly pro-Nazi. After the war we were heavily infiltrated by committed Nazis.

    • Mark R
      Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      Mr. Hovland is correct. Fascism has been alive and well in this country long before present day. CNN has in part brought this on themselves..along with the rest of the lamestream media by their lack of integrity and sycophantic coverage during the 2016 election. Many people are fed up with the garbage that they put out and the stenography substituting for actual news reporting.

