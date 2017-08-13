White House adviser says people should stop criticizing white supremacists so much

Author:     JUDD LEGUM
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     AUG 10, 2017, 12:41 PM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/white-house-adviser-says-people-should-stop-criticizing-white-supremacists-so-much-ddd587767d60/"

I grew up in Virginia on a land grant property my mother’s family were given by Queen Elizabeth in the early 1600s. I went to Mr. Jefferson’s University of Virginia, and I have Robert E. Lee’s dining table in my dining room. My former brother-in-law has one of the stars from his battle uniform.

But that doesn’t mean I don’t recognize Mr. Jefferson as a White Supremacist, and Lee as a traitor. That said I have been an activist involved in civil rights since I was 17, and have very strong feelings about racial and gender equality as absolutes in a successful democracy. Those of you who read SR regularly know my attitude about the White supremacists. The thing about these racist movements is that if they are not put down by the citizenry at large they spread quickly like a cancer. Look at the Black Shirts of Mussolini, the Brown Shirts of Hitler, and the Red Shirts of South Carolina during the Reconstruction.

It isn’t just racism either. I could hardly believe that those who came to Charlottesville to create civil disruption — they were equipped with helmets, shields, safety vests, and arm guards — were chanting “Jews will not replace us, and Blood and Soil,” Nazis chants I didn’t think we would ever hear again. But more than anything I am appalled by the senior officials of the Trump Administration, and by the Trumpster (his own third person nickname for himself).

Here’s what I mean.

Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka
Credit: Youtube

No one is quite sure what Sebastian Gorka, officially a deputy assistant to President Trump, actually does at the White House. This hasn’t stopped him, however, from being a near constant presence in the media.

Wednesday, Gorka appeared on Breitbart News Daily, the radio show of his former employer. Gorka responded to criticism stemming from a previous media appearance on MSNBC where he said “[t]here’s no such thing as a lone wolf” attack. The concept, according to Gorka, was “invented by the last administration to make Americans stupid.”

The idea of a “lone wolf attack,” Gorka says, is a ruse to point blame away from al Qaeda and ISIS when “[t]here has never been a serious attack or a serious plot that was unconnected from ISIS or al Qaeda.” Critics were quick to point to the example of Timothy McVeigh, …

Link to Full Article:  White House adviser says people should stop criticizing white supremacists so much

