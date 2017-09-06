White Elephant

The DACA business today, not only what happened, but how it was done, is something I never thought I would see in the United States.  Listening to a man so racist he could not become a federal judge, yet was now the Attorney General of the United States lie blatantly in defense of  an openly racist social policy just left me gobsmacked.

In my view what happened stems from one thing, race and the fear fugue that lies at the heart of Christofascism. The perception amongst about a third of the White country that the White race is under attack, and that a kind of neo-tribalism is all that will protect White dominance. The Republican Party, according to Gallup is 89% Non-Hispanic White.

I have said here numerous times: humanity collectively is profoundly influence by four major meta-trends in process but rarely discussed, if they are even recognized.

1.) Being born White will no longer confer privilege

2.) Being born male will no long bestow dominance

3.) Western European-North American values will no longer solely define how the world operations

4.) Real power is transferring from nation states to virtual corporate states, resulting in the rise of Neo-feudalism

We are at cross-roads. Individual choices fostering wellbeing are necessary to create life-affirming social outcomes. It really is true. One is either part of the problem or part of the solution.

 

Seven months into his presidency, Donald Trump is deeply unpopular. In Gallup’s latest poll of presidential job approval, he’s down to 34 percent, a level unseen by most presidents outside of an economic disaster or foreign policy blunder. In FiveThirtyEight’s adjusted average of all approval polling, he stands at 37 percent. And yet, few Republican lawmakers of consequence are willing to buck him or his agenda, in large part because their voters still support the president by huge margins. What we have clearer evidence of now is why. From polling and the behavior of individual politicians, it’s become harder to deny that people support the president not just for being president, but for his core message of white resentment and grievance—the only area where he has been consistent and unyielding.

You see broad Republican allegiance to Trump in the polling. Nearly 70 percent

  1. Mary Lamb Lucas
    Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 6:21 am

    In response to your comments about the fear fugue and neo-tribalism, I agree with you and have for the past 20-25 years seen what I call a great paradigm shift from a patriarchal, top down system (which includes racism, classism, and the rest) to one that is inclusive and sharing. Or, it could be called the difference between a paradigm of scarcity – not enough of any resources, and one of abundance: there’s enough for everyone. We are living in the chaos of the shift that will take as long as it takes. Those who identify with the old are fighting the change with everything they have, but they know that they are losing and that makes them fight harder. I give thanks every day that you continue to prove to me and many of us the facts of what we intuitively know is happening, that you continue to do what you do with a fierce faith in it. Thank you!

