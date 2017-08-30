Western IQs drop by 14 points in last century, study says

It’s not just you. People really are getting dumber, according to a new study.
Research published online in the journal Intelligence on Thursday claims the IQ of people in Western nations has fallen by an average of 14.1 points over the past century.
Scientists in Europe used visual response times recorded in Western studies from 1889 to 2004.
The idea is, the faster a person reacts, the smarter you supposedly are.
“Simple reaction time measures correlate substantially with measures of general intelligence and are considered elementary measures of cognition,” wrote researchers Michael A. Woodleya of Vrije Universiteit in Brussels, Jan te Nijenhuisc of the University of Amsterdam and Raegan Murphy of the University College Cork in Ireland.
Their findings showed a decline in general intelligence of 1.23 points per decade.
So …
Instead of continuing to rise, the numbers show a small decline in the most recent block of years, as compared to the segment before that. I would be interested to see a study on the differences in emotional intelligence when people are under heavy stress, sudden and gradual.