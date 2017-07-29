Watchdog Group: U.S. Electric Industry Knew of Climate Threat Decades Ago

Author:     Richard Valdmanis
Source:     Scientific American/Reuters
Publication Date:     July 26, 2017
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/watchdog-group-u-s-electric-industry-knew-of-climate-threat-decades-ago/"

The thing about history is that things eventually come to light. Here for example is the truth about what the carbon eneergy industries knew about climate change, and when they knew it.

This what a society looks like when it has only one social priority and profit is more important than wellbeing.

Marathon Petroleum refinery in Canton, Ohio
Credit: PR

The U.S. electric industry knew as far back as 1968 that burning fossil fuels might cause global warming, but cast doubt on the science of climate change and ramped up coal use for decades afterward, an environmental watchdog group said on Tuesday. (emphasis added)

The California-based Energy and Policy Institute, which opposes fossil fuels, cited documents it obtained. It said its research mirrors reporting conducted by InsideClimate News about Exxon Mobil’s early understanding of climate change, which triggered an investigation by New York’s Attorney General.

The documents released by the EPI showed the Edison Electric Institute industry group was warned at its annual convention in 1968 by a member of then-President Lyndon Johnson’s administration that carbon emissions from fossil fuels could change the climate and trigger “catastrophic effects.”

The electric industry’s research organization, the Electric Power Research Institute, then began studying the …

