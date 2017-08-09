‘Watch out for the paramilitaries’: Right-wing militia groups aligning with GOP officials under Trump

Author:     TRAVIS GETTYS
Source:     The Raw story
Publication Date:     07 AUG 2017 AT 13:53 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/watch-out-for-the-paramilitaries-right-wing-militia-groups-aligning-with-gop-officials-under-trump/

The growing prominence of  Christofascist White Supremacist militias is a trend that should concern every American who wants democracy to prosper. These are the Brownshirts of the Republican Party, which is covertly and sometimes overtly embracing them. Here’s the latest.

Christofascist Texas State Militia
A right-wing militias are walking out of the anti-government shadows and into the Republican Party apparatus.

Armed anti-government groups have faced existential tension after President Donald Trump’s election, but they’ve resolved the dilemma by forming a “counter-resistance” to protesters of President Donald Trump and providing security to Republican groups, reported The Trace.

Timothy Snyder, a Yale University historian, warned after the election to “watch out for the paramilitaries,” saying the “end is nigh” when “men with guns who have always claimed to be against the system start wearing uniforms and marching around with torches and pictures of a Leader.”

“When the pro-Leader paramilitary and the official police and military intermingle, the game is over,” Snyder warned.

That’s not quite what’s happening yet, but The Trace found at least five instances in three states where anti-government gun groups aligned themselves with conservative elected officials and …

Link to Full Article:  'Watch out for the paramilitaries': Right-wing militia groups aligning with GOP officials under Trump

