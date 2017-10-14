Louisiana sheriff rages against releasing ‘good’ prisoners because ‘we use them to wash cars’

Author:     BRAD REED
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     12 OCT 2017 AT 08:08 ET
You just can’t make this stuff up.

Steve Prattor, Sheriff of Caddo Parish in Louisiana, addresses reporters

Steve Prattor, the Sheriff of Caddo Parish in Louisiana, is not a fan of his state’s new criminal justice reforms that will free many prisoners convicted of nonviolent offenses earlier than they had been scheduled to be released.

In a press conference held this week, Prattor said that keeping some of the “good” prisoners in jail was necessary for the prisons to keep functioning because they could provide needed labor that you couldn’t get out of more violent and dangerous prisoners.

“The [prisoners] that you can work, the ones that can pick up trash, the work release programs — but guess what? Those are the ones that they’re releasing!” Prattor fumed in his attack against criminal justice reforms. “In addition to the bad ones… they’re releasing some good ones that we use every day to wash cars, to change the

