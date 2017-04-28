From waste to energy: Danish plant maximizes the power of wastewater

LONDON — Since a Danish wastewater plant produced more energy than it needed last year, becoming a “green power station,” engineers from Serbia to China have been lining up to learn how it has managed to turn wastewater into a valuable energy source.
Most water treatment plants – which convert wastewater and sewage into something that can go back into the water cycle – are energy hogs, with the race on to find technologies to cut electricity usage to save costs and the environment.
So international interest was piqued when the Marselisborg Wastewater Treatment Plant in Aarhus, Denmark’s second largest city, generated nearly 70 percent more energy than it needed in 2016 following a 3 million euro ($3.2 million) upgrade.