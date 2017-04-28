From waste to energy: Danish plant maximizes the power of wastewater

Author:     Magdalena Mis
Source:     Thomson Reuters Foundation
Publication Date:     Thursday, 6 April 2017 13:52 GMT
 Link: http://news.trust.org/item/20170406135941-nsnn6"

While the Trump administration, with the support of the strange parallel universe of his voters, does everything it can to keep America enthrall to carbon energy, other countries are very quickly moving in a new direction. Here is some good new about a new technology in Denmark, that will spread quickly I think.

Danish waste plant that generates more energy than it consumes Credit: Thomson Reuters Foundation

LONDON  Since a Danish wastewater plant produced more energy than it needed last year, becoming a “green power station,” engineers from Serbia to China have been lining up to learn how it has managed to turn wastewater into a valuable energy source.

Most water treatment plants – which convert wastewater and sewage into something that can go back into the water cycle – are  energy hogs, with the race on to find technologies to cut electricity usage to save costs and the environment.

So international interest was piqued when the Marselisborg Wastewater Treatment Plant in Aarhus, Denmark’s second largest city, generated nearly 70 percent more energy than it needed in 2016 following a 3 million euro ($3.2 million) upgrade.

 This put Aarhus on track to become the first city in the world to provide and …
No Comments
Link to Full Article:  From waste to energy: Danish plant maximizes the power of wastewater

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com