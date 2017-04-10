Washington state readies to defend booming marijuana business from feds

Author:     Carter Evans
Source:     CBS News
Publication Date:     April 6, 2017, 7:52 PM
 Link: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/washington-state-readies-to-defend-booming-marijuana-business-from-the-feds/"

The reaction of my own state, Washington, is one of the reasons I think as I do about the reaction to the numbskull moves we can expect from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Credit: CBS News

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON — Each year, more than 100,000 marijuana plants are grown, processed and packaged in one industrial warehouse in Olympia, Washington. And it’s all legal.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised to see what a good recreational facility looks like,” said Jerry Derevyanny of Northwest Cannabis Solutions, the state’s OLYMPIA, Wash. — leading pot producer earning $21 million last year.

“I think that a lot of politicians … have realized that even if they don’t personally like marijuana, that this is the better way forward,” he said.

In 2012, Washington became one of the first of eight states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s now a $2 billion business that has raked in $478 million in taxes.

But the federal government puts cannabis in the same category as heroin, and in a departure from the Obama administration, more aggressive

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Washington state readies to defend booming marijuana business from feds

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com