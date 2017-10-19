Warning of ‘ecological Armageddon’ after dramatic plunge in insect numbers

Author:     Damian Carrington
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wednesday 18 October 2017 14.00 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/oct/18/warning-of-ecological-armageddon-after-dramatic-plunge-in-insect-numbers"

If you garden, or spend a lot of time outdoors you have probably commented on the diminished number of summer insects. Fewer butterflies, moths, ladybugs and, of course, bees, as a partial list.

I don’t know what it is going to take to wake up humans so that they understand they are wrecking the space ship. We are in trouble, and we are not paying attention.

Flying insects caught in a malaise trap, used by entomologists to collect samples. Photograph: Courtesy of Entomologisher Verein Krefeld

The abundance of flying insects has plunged by three-quarters over the past 25 years, according to a new study that has shocked scientists. (emphasis added)

Insects are an integral part of life on Earth as both pollinators and prey for other wildlife and it was known that some species such as butterflies were declining. But the newly revealed scale of the losses to all insects has prompted warnings that the world is “on course for ecological Armageddon”, with profound impacts on human society.

The new data was gathered in nature reserves across Germany but has implications for all landscapes dominated by agriculture, the researchers said.

The cause of the huge decline is as yet unclear, although the destruction of wild areas and widespread use of pesticides are the most likely factors …

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 3:35 am

    This is why I became a beekeeper, again. The pollinators were so low, the garden only produced 4 squash and far fewer pole beans. Shared on my FB page. The Guardian is a daily good read as are some articles in Truthdig. Thanks Stephan.

