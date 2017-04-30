Vouchers Found to Lower Test Scores in Washington Schools

Author:     ERICA L. GREEN
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     APRIL 28, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/28/us/politics/school-choice-betsy-devos.html"

I believe it is conceptually possible to design a wellbeing fostering voucher system, just as one could design a charter system. It wouldn’t be very efficient, but it’s possible.

What’s wrong with what Trump and DeVos want to do is that the systems they are talking about have profit not wellbeing as their first priority. As a result the effect is a diminishment of wellbeing as represented by the lowered test scores. The laws of social wellbeing cannot be faked.

