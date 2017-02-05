Voting Rights Roundup: South Dakota GOP invokes ‘state of emergency’ to undo voter-backed ethics law

Author:     Stephen Wolf
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Friday Feb 03, 2017 · 11:22 AM PST
Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/2/3/1628676/-Voting-Rights-Roundup-South-Dakota-GOP-invokes-state-of-emergency-to-undo-voter-backed-ethics-law"

Here is some more Republican governance on display. Ethics? In South Dakota they don’t need your stinking ethics. There’s money to be made, corruption to swim in.  Voters? Who cares about voters? I’m off to dinner with  the lobbyist who bought me, and my Lord doesn’t like to be kept waiting.

 


South Dakota Republican Governor Dennis Daugaard

SOUTH DAKOTA —  On Thursday, South Dakota’s Republican-dominated state government literally declared a “state of emergency” to repeal a voter-approved ethics reform law, in essence saying their burning desire to override the will of the public and trash ethics reform was a crisis equivalent to a hurricane or earthquake. Stunning.

Particularly infuriating is that lawmakers’ use of this emergency provision means that repeal will take effect immediately and is immune to a voter-referendum veto. And it would take twice as many signatures to initiate a constitutional amendment to restore the law as it would have to put a veto referendum on the ballot.

The ballot initiative, known as Measure 22, would have placed strict limits on lobbying, created an independent ethics commission, and implemented a first-in-the-nation public campaign finance system that would have given each voter a voucher to donate to their …

Link to Full Article:  Voting Rights Roundup: South Dakota GOP invokes ‘state of emergency’ to undo voter-backed ethics law

