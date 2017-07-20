Voting Rights Roundup: New Hampshire GOP passes new law to suppress votes following close 2016 races

Author:     Stephen Wolf
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     2017/07/14 · 12:11
 Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/7/14/1680155/-Voting-Rights-Roundup-New-Hampshire-GOP-passes-new-law-to-suppress-votes-following-close-2016-races

Here is the latest on the Voter Suppression Trend. It is a despicable but very predictable tactic by a party that knows future demographics are against them. They want only White men, and subordinate White women to vote. They couldn’t be any clearer about it if they had neon signs stapled to their heads proclaiming it.

New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu

New Hampshire: With little flourish, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law that will impose new residency requirements on New Hampshire voters after Republican legislators passed the measure on a party-line vote. This new law will require voters who register within 30 days of an election to show additional documentation that they indeed live day-to-day at the residence they claim as their “domicile” and intend to do so long-term.

​Voters who lack suitable documentation will be able to cast provisional ballots, but they’d still have to provide documents proving their residency meets the state’s new requirements at a later date. If they don’t, this new law empowers state election officials to visit their homes and refer them to the state secretary of state’s office for potential investigation, which many voters might find intimidating.

Republicans passed this law after Donald Trump baselessly claimed earlier

Link to Full Article:  Voting Rights Roundup: New Hampshire GOP passes new law to suppress votes following close 2016 races

