Volvo is leaving cars as you know them behind

Author:     Samantha Page
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     5 July 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/volvo-electric-cars-7f6e866190c2"

When you add this to the news of what India plans, The Netherlands plan, Norway plans, and other countries as well, it is easy to see the world trend. Then consider Trump and his band of carbon zombies going in the opposite direction.  Who do you think will prevail, and what do you see this doing to tens of thousands of automotive jobs in the U.S.? How many Trump voters do you think will lose their jobs?

Volvo electric
Credit: Volvo

Swedish auto company Volvo announced Wednesday that all of the new cars it produces will be either all-electric or hybrid by 2019. (emphasis added)

“This is about the customer,” Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo said in a statement. “People increasingly demand electrified cars, and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs.”

The transition to electric is going even faster than the car maker anticipated just last year, when it announced that all its new cars would be available in a hybrid version. Its original pledge was to offer its first all-electric car by 2019. Now, the company expects to have five electric vehicles (EVs) on the market by 2021.

“We are convinced that the future of Volvo is electric,” Samuelsson said in a video ad marking the announcement. The video says the announcement marks “the end of an era …

