Vitamin B6 and B12 Supplements Appear to Cause Cancer in Men

Author:     JAMES HAMBLIN
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     AUG 25, 2017
Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2017/08/b12-energy/537654/"

This report completely caught me off-guard. On the advice of a physician I have been taking B-6 and B-12 supplements for some time. I have stopped. If you take these supplements I suggest you read this, print it out, take it into your physician, and have a conversation about it.

A spoonful of red caviar
Caviar, a non-supplemental source of vitamin B12
Credit: The Atlantic

Energy. If you’re not taking vitamin B12, forget about having energy. As The Dr. Oz Show has recommended, “End your energy crisis with Vitamin B12.” The nice thing about sublingual pills is “you don’t need a doctor, you don’t need a prescription.”

And don’t get me started on metabolism. If you want to “supercharge your metabolism and energy levels,” Amazon can deliver you a tall bottle of B12 supplements by the end of the day. Your metabolic processes will be the envy of the neighborhood. (“Is Janice … on something?” “Yes—B12!”)

These are the sort of vague marketing claims that have propelled the cobalt-based compounds sold as B12 into American hearts and minds and blood in ever-growing quantities. They are extrapolations from the fact that B12 deficiency causes anemia, and correcting that deficiency will …

3 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Vitamin B6 and B12 Supplements Appear to Cause Cancer in Men

Comments

  1. Steve Hovland
    Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 6:09 am

    You often fall for this kind of propaganda.

    Reply
  2. Rev. Dean
    Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 6:50 am

    This is very informative to my family since my wife and I have ben taking vitamin B supplements for two decades now. I will have to research this more thoroughly before making a decision to stop, but I really appreciate the advice.

    Reply
  3. Teresa
    Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Seems to be related to dosage. More is not better!
    The research team is quick to note that the doses of B vitamins in question are enormous. The U.S. Recommended Dietary Allowance for B6 is 1.7 milligrams per day, and for B12 it’s 2.4 micrograms. The high-risk group in the study was taking around 20 times these amounts.

    Reply

