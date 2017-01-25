USDA Scientists Have Been Put On Lockdown Under Trump

Author:     Dino Grandoni
Source:     Buzzfeed
Publication Date:     Jan. 24, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.
 Link: https://www.buzzfeed.com/legacy_mobile/dinograndoni/trump-usda"

Unless you are a farmer or have a jopb in the food chain you probably don’t think very much about the Department of Agriculture. But, in fact, USDA protects you, or did protect you, in countless ways. Now that is all being called into question by the decisions of the Trump administration.

The US Department of Agriculture has banned scientists and other employees in its main research division from publicly sharing everything from the summaries of scientific papers to USDA-branded tweets as it starts to adjust to life under the Trump administration, BuzzFeed News has learned.

According to an email sent Monday morning and obtained by BuzzFeed News, the department told staff — including some 2,000 scientists — at the agency’s main in-house research arm, the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), to stop communicating with the public about taxpayer-funded work.

“Starting immediately and until further notice, ARS will not release any public-facing documents,” Sharon Drumm, chief of staff for ARS, wrote in a department-wide email shared with BuzzFeed News.

“This includes, but is not limited to, news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media content,” she added.

Indeed, the last tweet from ARS’s official account was sent the day before Trump’s …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  USDA Scientists Have Been Put On Lockdown Under Trump

Comments

  1. Steven K Hovland
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I think that like all other agencies the USDA has become the handmaiden of industry. Are they protecting us against GMO’s or the pesticides that are killing the bees?

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com