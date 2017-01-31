US will change course on climate policy, Trump official says

Author:     Nina Chestney
Source:     Reuters/The Raw Story
Publication Date:     30 Jan 2017 at 09:41 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/us-will-change-course-on-climate-policy-trump-official-says/

Now we know that the United States will abdicate its role as a leader of climate change remediation, with consequences we cannot really calculate except to say they will be substantial. It is an act of complete incompetence which, I think, will be the hallmark of the Trump Administration. This is really bad news.

Myron Ebell of the Competitive Enterprise Institute speaks to Fox News
Credit: screen grab

The United States will switch course on climate change and pull out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed U.S. President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team until his inauguration.

“(Trump) could do it by executive order tomorrow or he could do it as part of a larger package,” Ebell told a conference in London on Monday. “I have no idea of the timing.”

Trump, a climate change doubter, campaigned on a pledge to boost the U.S. oil and gas drilling and coal mining industries by slashing regulation. He also promised to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement aimed at curbing global warming.

Trump’s administration has asked the EPA to temporarily halt all contracts, grants and interagency agreements pending a review, according to sources.

Ebell, who …

Link to Full Article:  US will change course on climate policy, Trump official says

