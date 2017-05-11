The US Way of War Is a Budget-Breaker: Never Has a Society Spent More for Less

Author:     William D. Hartung
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Link: http://www.truth-out.org/opinion/item/40517-the-us-way-of-war-is-a-budget-breaker-never-has-a-society-spent-more-for-less

The American military is as out of whack as American healthcare. It is not the men and women who serve. This is in no way a criticism of their sense of duty, service, honor.  It is an issue of profit before wellbeing of course, and it is the contractors and the Congress, that are the players here. It has produced a similar cost benefit equation. As with medicine, the cost of even simple operations is astronomical. Consider the Trump theater of the missiles. Consider the new Zumwalt destroyer that has a gun whose rounds are so expensive even in the excess of the military they cannot afford to fire it. This essay gives a good profile of our reality.

US Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Matrine, a crew chief with the 159th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, cleans the canopy on an F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the Louisiana Air National Guard at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 28, 2017. Credit: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder / US Air Force

When Donald Trump wanted to “do something” about the use of chemical weapons on civilians in Syria, he had the US Navy lob 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield (cost: $89 million). The strike was symbolic at best, as the Assad regime ran bombing missions from the same airfield the very next day, but it did underscore one thing: the immense costs of military action of just about any sort in our era.

While $89 million is a rounding error in the Pentagon’s $600 billion budget, it represents real money for other agencies. It’s more than twice the …

1 Comment
  1. Mark R
    Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 6:17 am

    Disturbing and sad for sure.

