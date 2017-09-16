Why Are US Universities Arming Themselves With Grenade Launchers?

Sending an ominous signal to student protest movements nationwide, universities across the US are once again able to equip their police forces with castoff military gear, tying them ever more intimately into the military-industrial complex.
In August, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced at a Fraternal Order of Police convention that Program 1033 would resume providing ex-military equipment to police organizations, including university police departments.
The headline is very misleading. The story notes that two, of the 117 institutions took the grenade launchers. Most got things like gauze and standard trucks. Over 90 percent of the “military equipment” in the entire program had nothing to do with weapons.