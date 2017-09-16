Why Are US Universities Arming Themselves With Grenade Launchers?

Author:     Frank G. Karioris
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Wednesday, September 13, 2017
 Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/41917-why-are-us-universities-arming-themselves-with-grenade-launchers"

Once again let me state that in my view the real damage to the country is being done at the operational department and agency level. That’s why I concentrate on it. Here’s the latest, another reversal of an established Obama administration policy.

Just what we need universities with militarized campus cops. What could go wrong?

Consider this report; this is what fascism looks like as it takes over a country.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks on during a vigil ceremony marking the September 11 terrorist attacks at the Department of Justice on September 11, 2017, in Washington, DC. Credit: Zach Gibson

Sending an ominous signal to student protest movements nationwide, universities across the US are once again able to equip their police forces with castoff military gear, tying them ever more intimately into the military-industrial complex.

In August, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced at a Fraternal Order of Police convention that Program 1033 would resume providing ex-military equipment to police organizations, including university police departments.

 Program 1033 has been running since the 1990s but was stopped two years ago by President Obama. Part of the program’s initial aim was for “use in drug enforcement by federal and state law enforcement.” As we well know, the “war on drugs” has been an abysmal failure.

At least 117 educational institutions

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Why Are US Universities Arming Themselves With Grenade Launchers?

Comments

  1. John Alexander
    Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

    The headline is very misleading. The story notes that two, of the 117 institutions took the grenade launchers. Most got things like gauze and standard trucks. Over 90 percent of the “military equipment” in the entire program had nothing to do with weapons.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com