US Energy Agency Asked Scientists to Scrub References to Climate Change

Author:     Jeff Tollefson, Amy Maxmen,
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     August 28, 2017
 Link: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/us-energy-agency-asked-scientists-to-scrub-references-to-climate-change/?WT.mc_id=SA_DD_20170828"

The Christofascist administration of Trump is not only not doing what should be done to prepare for climate change, they are censoring government scientists from telling the truth. It is classic fascist information control. And it is America.

Credit: John Fowler/Flickr

Multiple researchers who received grants from the US Department of Energy (DOE) have been asked to remove references to “climate change” and “global warming” from the descriptions of their projects. (emphasis added)

In one case, a lab official at the DOE’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, Washington, asked an ecologist to elide references to climate change from her grant proposal in order to satisfy US President Donald Trump’s “budget language restrictions”. The scientist, Jennifer Bowen of Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, posted an e-mail from the lab official to Facebook on 24 August.

I have been asked to contact you to update the wording in your proposal abstract to remove words such as ‘global warming’ or ‘climate change,’” the official, Ashley Gilbert, a project coordinator at PNNL’s Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory. Bowen’s project will examine how environmental stressors, such as climate change, affect the …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  US Energy Agency Asked Scientists to Scrub References to Climate Change

Comments

  1. meestahbahl
    Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I’m thankful for the efforts of so many civil servants who have protected and stored years of scientific data. The current administration may deny science, but it cannot eliminate it nor hide from it.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com