US Congress to start undoing Obama-era regulations this month: leader

Author:    
Source:     Reuters/The Raw Story
Publication Date:     12 Jan 2017 at 19:33 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/us-congress-to-start-undoing-obama-era-regulations-this-month-leader/"

Get ready folks. It’s starting.

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy House Majority Leader

Republican lawmakers will begin voiding dozens of new U.S. regulations at the end of the month to fulfill their promise to undo Democratic President Barack Obama’s legacy, focusing on environmental and labor rules, the House of Representatives’ second most powerful Republican said on Thursday.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the Republicans who will shortly control both Congress and the White House for the first time in 10 years have made reforming federal regulation a top priority alongside repealing the Obamacare healthcare program and rewriting the tax code.

Republicans are on a blitz to radically reform the vast federal bureaucracy, where they say appointed officials create costly, burdensome red tape that stifles economic growth. Once Republican President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20, they will have a like-minded ally in the Oval Office to sign their measures into law.

On the chopping …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  US Congress to start undoing Obama-era regulations this month: leader

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Friday, January 13, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Long overdue. The repubs hsve been talking about slashing government for years but all we got was more and more. At least Trump is about to do something – for better or worse.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com