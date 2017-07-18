In Urban China, Cash Is Rapidly Becoming Obsolete

Author:     PAUL MOZUR
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     JULY 16, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/16/business/china-cash-smartphone-payments.html"

Reading this story brought on a frisson as I realized another predicted trend had emerged. This is going to spread quickly, watch the number of apps proliferate.

More than that it is a wonderful example of change driven not by law or regulation but by the consensual power of collective intention expressed through small daily choices. This is how wellness fostering social change occurs. It’s straight out of The 8 Laws.

 

A Shanghai clothing market that allows customers to pay using the apps Alipay and WeChat.
CreditYuyang Liu/ The New York Times

SHANGHAI — There is an audacious economic phenomenon happening in China.

It has nothing to do with debt, infrastructure spending or the other major economic topics du jour. It has to do with cash — specifically, how China is systematically and rapidly doing away with paper money and coins.

Almost everyone in major Chinese cities is using a smartphone to pay for just about everything. At restaurants, a waiter will ask if you want to use WeChat or Alipay — the two smartphone payment options — before bringing up cash as a third, remote possibility.

Just as startling is how quickly the transition has happened. Only three years ago there would be no question at all, because everyone was still using cash.

“From a tech standpoint, this is probably

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 4:48 am

    OK, but what about the points I receive with my VISA? hahaha To say nothing about, will VISA, MC and AMEX etc., still have a business model?

  2. sam crespi
    Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 6:22 am

    This still leaves me with a different kind of shiver than yours. I attended a lecture at Darden, UVa’s business school and later wrote a memo for the regional tech group I was working with. The talk was given by a well known and respected man in DC whose company did data mining and it was scary. The amount of money that changes hands over computerized data mining is astounding in the banking, government and sellers markets is astonishing. And of course, that’s used for marketing purposes that support our consumer society. Although I do believe we could see cyber attacks that might have us without money for 24 hours but that bothers me less than the current banking entities and Wall St. Would love to hear what you have to say about my doubts.

